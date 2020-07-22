ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) picks momentum as shares rise 6.23%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) is 17.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.41 and a high of $7.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The EPIX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 18.75% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.50, the stock is 6.43% and 19.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 32.31% off its SMA200. EPIX registered 123.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.00.

The stock witnessed a 25.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.63%, and is 6.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.53% over the week and 6.32% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 360.99% and -11.08% from its 52-week high.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ESSA Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX), with 1.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.91% while institutional investors hold 70.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.82M, and float is at 8.74M with Short Float at 0.37%. Institutions hold 66.95% of the Float.