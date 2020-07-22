Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -22.59% Change This Year

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE: FOR) is -22.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.43 and a high of $23.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The FOR stock was last observed hovering at around $16.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.81% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -33.33% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.00, the stock is 6.45% and 7.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.87% at the moment leaves the stock -6.26% off its SMA200. FOR registered -16.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.90.

The stock witnessed a 0.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.69%, and is 12.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.82% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) has around 78 employees, a market worth around $718.71M and $730.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.87 and Fwd P/E is 17.10. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.67% and -30.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Forestar Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $66.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.60% year-over-year.

Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) Top Institutional Holders

152 institutions hold shares in Forestar Group Inc. (FOR), with 31.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.73% while institutional investors hold 94.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.03M, and float is at 16.44M with Short Float at 3.08%. Institutions hold 32.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Long Pond Capital, LP with over 4.68 million shares valued at $48.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.75% of the FOR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.41 million shares valued at $24.94 million to account for 5.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.41 million shares representing 2.94% and valued at over $14.64 million, while BAMCO Inc. holds 2.11% of the shares totaling 1.02 million with a market value of $10.51 million.

Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Allen James Douglas, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Allen James Douglas bought 5,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $14.41 per share for a total of $74931.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5200.0 shares.

Forestar Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that BARTOK DANIEL C (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $11.40 per share for $2850.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13776.0 shares of the FOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, BARTOK DANIEL C (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $13.25 for $6625.0. The insider now directly holds 13,526 shares of Forestar Group Inc. (FOR).

Forestar Group Inc. (FOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) that is trading -35.54% down over the past 12 months. The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) is -59.54% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.77% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.13.