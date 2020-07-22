Here are the top Institutional holders of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) shares

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE: CORR) is -81.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.32 and a high of $49.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The CORR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -6.62% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.53, the stock is -3.26% and -18.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 2.65% at the moment leaves the stock -71.86% off its SMA200. CORR registered -79.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.38.

The stock witnessed a -27.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.09%, and is 4.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.27% over the week and 8.80% over the month.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $114.26M and $55.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.53% and -82.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$11.02.The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -76.50% year-over-year.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) Top Institutional Holders

183 institutions hold shares in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR), with 54.74k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.40% while institutional investors hold 66.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.65M, and float is at 13.59M with Short Float at 9.66%. Institutions hold 65.95% of the Float.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CICCOTELLO CONRAD S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CICCOTELLO CONRAD S bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 10 at a price of $7.49 per share for a total of $3745.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3287.0 shares.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 09 that SCHULTE DAVID J (President & CEO & Chairman) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 09 and was made at $7.52 per share for $15040.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27000.0 shares of the CORR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 09, Fulmer Jeffrey E. (Executive Vice President) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $7.84 for $15680.0. The insider now directly holds 8,865 shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR).