Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) is -19.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $10.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The AESE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.58% off the consensus price target high of $4.75 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 47.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.11, the stock is -3.96% and -10.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock -22.74% off its SMA200. AESE registered -79.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5894 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2763.

The stock witnessed a -28.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.28%, and is -2.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.72% over the week and 10.18% over the month.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) has around 146 employees, a market worth around $60.99M and $25.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 427.50% and -79.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.80%).

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $5.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.20% year-over-year.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE), with 17.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 69.99% while institutional investors hold 15.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.82M, and float is at 7.72M with Short Float at 1.72%. Institutions hold 4.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Macquarie Group Limited with over 0.4 million shares valued at $0.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.58% of the AESE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Kepos Capital Lp with 0.28 million shares valued at $0.44 million to account for 1.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 0.2 million shares representing 0.80% and valued at over $0.32 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 0.16% of the shares totaling 41105.0 with a market value of $64534.0.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DeCubellis Kenneth, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that DeCubellis Kenneth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 09 at a price of $2.50 per share for a total of $50000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.85 million shares.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that DeCubellis Kenneth (10% Owner) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $2.50 per share for $50062.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.87 million shares of the AESE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 22, DeCubellis Kenneth (10% Owner) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $2.56 for $51124.0. The insider now directly holds 2,893,532 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE).