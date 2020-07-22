HI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) Now

Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE: HI) is -18.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.61 and a high of $35.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The HI stock was last observed hovering at around $27.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.38% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 11.1% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.56, the stock is 4.47% and 7.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.70% at the moment leaves the stock 3.03% off its SMA200. HI registered -20.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.48.

The stock witnessed a 2.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.53%, and is 3.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) has around 6500 employees, a market worth around $2.03B and $2.15B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.55. Distance from 52-week low is 102.50% and -23.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hillenbrand Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $598.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.80% year-over-year.

Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) Top Institutional Holders

354 institutions hold shares in Hillenbrand Inc. (HI), with 1.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.81% while institutional investors hold 86.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.10M, and float is at 73.36M with Short Float at 3.13%. Institutions hold 85.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.97 million shares valued at $228.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.02% of the HI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.22 million shares valued at $157.11 million to account for 11.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Clarkston Capital Partners LLC which holds 5.74 million shares representing 7.68% and valued at over $109.6 million, while Jana Partners LLC holds 4.90% of the shares totaling 3.66 million with a market value of $69.96 million.

Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Whitted J Michael, the company’s Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev. SEC filings show that Whitted J Michael bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $15.03 per share for a total of $30060.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10752.0 shares.

Hillenbrand Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Raver Joe Anthony (President and CEO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $17.03 per share for $85130.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the HI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Cerniglia Kristina A. (Sr VP, Chief Financial Officer) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $17.52 for $35040.0. The insider now directly holds 47,328 shares of Hillenbrand Inc. (HI).

Hillenbrand Inc. (HI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Service Corporation International (SCI) that is trading -18.64% down over the past 12 months. Matthews International Corporation (MATW) is -43.20% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.7% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.36.