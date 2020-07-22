Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) is -24.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $2.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The ICON stock was last observed hovering at around $1.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 72.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.09, the stock is 13.61% and 10.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 6.86% at the moment leaves the stock -11.20% off its SMA200. ICON registered 9.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0291 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0433.

The stock witnessed a -8.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.26%, and is 30.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.32% over the week and 15.50% over the month.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) has around 118 employees, a market worth around $12.92M and $141.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 114.91% and -60.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.70%).

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34 with sales reaching $25.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.00% year-over-year.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) Top Institutional Holders

33 institutions hold shares in Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON), with 1.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.89% while institutional investors hold 9.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.77M, and float is at 11.30M with Short Float at 0.64%. Institutions hold 8.53% of the Float.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times.