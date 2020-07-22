Is EnerSys (ENS) a good stock to buy now?

EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) is -11.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.21 and a high of $78.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The ENS stock was last observed hovering at around $66.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.2% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -9.46% lower than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.77, the stock is 4.93% and 4.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 3.48% off its SMA200. ENS registered 0.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $65.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.18.

The stock witnessed a 2.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.67%, and is 4.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

EnerSys (ENS) has around 11400 employees, a market worth around $2.79B and $3.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.82 and Fwd P/E is 12.36. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.64% and -15.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

EnerSys (ENS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EnerSys (ENS) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EnerSys is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.67 with sales reaching $693.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.40% in year-over-year returns.

EnerSys (ENS) Top Institutional Holders

354 institutions hold shares in EnerSys (ENS), with 606.64k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.43% while institutional investors hold 103.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.31M, and float is at 41.76M with Short Float at 2.39%. Institutions hold 102.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.75 million shares valued at $235.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.20% of the ENS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.04 million shares valued at $199.86 million to account for 9.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 2.77 million shares representing 6.53% and valued at over $137.33 million, while Boston Partners holds 5.55% of the shares totaling 2.35 million with a market value of $116.62 million.

EnerSys (ENS) Insider Activity

A total of 213 insider transactions have happened at EnerSys (ENS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 184 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aschke Holger P, the company’s President – EMEA & APAC. SEC filings show that Aschke Holger P sold 9,420 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $73.78 per share for a total of $0.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28197.0 shares.

EnerSys disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Aschke Holger P (President – EMEA & APAC) sold a total of 4,730 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $73.96 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37617.0 shares of the ENS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Aschke Holger P (President – EMEA & APAC) disposed off 5,750 shares at an average price of $69.50 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 38,804 shares of EnerSys (ENS).

EnerSys (ENS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) that is trading -22.02% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.04% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.88.