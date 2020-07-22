Medifast Inc. (MED) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Medifast Inc. (NYSE: MED) is 52.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.03 and a high of $167.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The MED stock was last observed hovering at around $166.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.48% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.73% off the consensus price target high of $164.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -92.08% lower than the price target low of $86.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $165.19, the stock is 13.87% and 38.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 70.18% off its SMA200. MED registered 46.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $130.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $97.16.

The stock witnessed a 40.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 159.25%, and is 10.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.24% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

Medifast Inc. (MED) has around 550 employees, a market worth around $1.97B and $726.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.48 and Fwd P/E is 20.66. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 236.92% and -1.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (73.10%).

Medifast Inc. (MED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medifast Inc. (MED) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medifast Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.83 with sales reaching $191.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.50% in year-over-year returns.

Medifast Inc. (MED) Top Institutional Holders

327 institutions hold shares in Medifast Inc. (MED), with 545.68k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.65% while institutional investors hold 120.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.77M, and float is at 11.22M with Short Float at 26.85%. Institutions hold 115.36% of the Float.

Medifast Inc. (MED) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Medifast Inc. (MED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HALLQUIST CONSTANCE J., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HALLQUIST CONSTANCE J. sold 535 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 02 at a price of $149.25 per share for a total of $79849.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6305.0 shares.

Medifast Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that MACDONALD MICHAEL C (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $138.84 per share for $0.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the MED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 04, SCHLACKMAN SCOTT (Director) disposed off 3,119 shares at an average price of $107.55 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 4,436 shares of Medifast Inc. (MED).