National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Is Up 30.07% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) is 30.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.71 and a high of $68.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The FIZZ stock was last observed hovering at around $66.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -3.05% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -57.02% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.95, the stock is 1.91% and 10.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.62% at the moment leaves the stock 32.50% off its SMA200. FIZZ registered 57.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $62.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.53.

The stock witnessed a 5.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.87%, and is 0.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) has around 1550 employees, a market worth around $3.08B and $1.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.00 and Fwd P/E is 21.45. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.68% and -4.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.40%).

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National Beverage Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.91 with sales reaching $287.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.40% year-over-year.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Top Institutional Holders

258 institutions hold shares in National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ), with 35.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 75.08% while institutional investors hold 140.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.61M, and float is at 11.62M with Short Float at 51.16%. Institutions hold 34.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 2.65 million shares valued at $112.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.68% of the FIZZ Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.9 million shares valued at $80.9 million to account for 4.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC which holds 1.83 million shares representing 3.92% and valued at over $77.91 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.85% of the shares totaling 1.33 million with a market value of $56.76 million.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) that is -32.27% lower over the past 12 months. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) is -22.07% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.76% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 25.41.