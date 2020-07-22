NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) turns bullish with gain of 1.73 points

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: NBTB) is -28.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.32 and a high of $41.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The NBTB stock was last observed hovering at around $28.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.73% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.97% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 1.26% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.61, the stock is 4.88% and 1.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 5.99% at the moment leaves the stock -13.10% off its SMA200. NBTB registered -22.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.34.

The stock witnessed a -4.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.76%, and is -0.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) has around 1788 employees, a market worth around $1.28B and $365.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.46 and Fwd P/E is 13.52. Profit margin for the company is 28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.32% and -26.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NBT Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.46 with sales reaching $114.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.30% in year-over-year returns.

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Top Institutional Holders

224 institutions hold shares in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB), with 1.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.44% while institutional investors hold 59.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.84M, and float is at 42.08M with Short Float at 2.95%. Institutions hold 57.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.36 million shares valued at $206.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.59% of the NBTB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.7 million shares valued at $152.35 million to account for 10.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.04 million shares representing 4.67% and valued at over $65.99 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.30% of the shares totaling 1.44 million with a market value of $46.54 million.

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SEIFTER LOWELL A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SEIFTER LOWELL A sold 4,131 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 30 at a price of $39.46 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43014.0 shares.

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) that is trading -14.54% down over the past 12 months. Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) is -22.09% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.06% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.56.