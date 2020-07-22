New Big Money Means Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) is -13.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.72 and a high of $31.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The TBPH stock was last observed hovering at around $22.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.45% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 6.29% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.49, the stock is 5.13% and -6.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -3.32% off its SMA200. TBPH registered 27.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.98.

The stock witnessed a 6.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.93%, and is 5.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 4.35% over the month.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) has around 316 employees, a market worth around $1.38B and $87.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 43.07% and -28.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-106.70%).

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.98 with sales reaching $19.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.90% in year-over-year returns.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) Top Institutional Holders

169 institutions hold shares in Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH), with 12.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.38% while institutional investors hold 100.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.46M, and float is at 49.90M with Short Float at 6.84%. Institutions hold 80.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 9.37 million shares valued at $216.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.85% of the TBPH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with 9.31 million shares valued at $215.13 million to account for 14.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.78 million shares representing 13.92% and valued at over $202.92 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.03% of the shares totaling 4.43 million with a market value of $102.45 million.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SABESAN VIJAY, the company’s SVP, Technical Operations. SEC filings show that SABESAN VIJAY sold 1,027 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $21.03 per share for a total of $21598.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) that is trading 68.79% up over the past 12 months. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) is 53.36% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 41.64% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.72.