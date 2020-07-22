Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) is -10.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.18 and a high of $5.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The NMR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $4.58 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.75% off the consensus price target high of $5.31 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -22.79% lower than the price target low of $3.73 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.58, the stock is 1.17% and 5.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.08% at the moment leaves the stock -0.04% off its SMA200. NMR registered 34.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.5043 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.4591.

The stock witnessed a 4.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.57%, and is 2.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.85% over the week and 1.30% over the month.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) has around 26629 employees, a market worth around $16.35B and $18.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.76 and Fwd P/E is 9.73. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.03% and -15.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nomura Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 321.50% this year.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Top Institutional Holders

106 institutions hold shares in Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR), with institutional investors hold 0.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.06B, and float is at 2.79B with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 0.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Parametric Portfolio Associates with over 6.65 million shares valued at $28.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.19% of the NMR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 4.74 million shares valued at $20.26 million to account for 0.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Aperio Group LLC which holds 3.64 million shares representing 0.10% and valued at over $15.53 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.10% of the shares totaling 3.52 million with a market value of $15.04 million.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is trading -17.95% down over the past 12 months. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is 31.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.77% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.99.