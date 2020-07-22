Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: NMZ) is -5.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.25 and a high of $15.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The NMZ stock was last observed hovering at around $13.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $13.59, the stock is 1.75% and 4.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 0.47% off its SMA200. NMZ registered -4.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.21.

The stock witnessed a 1.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.07%, and is 0.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.55% over the week and 0.62% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 46.92% and -9.40% from its 52-week high.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) Analyst Forecasts

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) Top Institutional Holders

97 institutions hold shares in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ), with 2.38k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 10.62% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 10.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is UBS Group AG with over 0.97 million shares valued at $12.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.20% of the NMZ Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Robinson Capital Management, LLC with 0.8 million shares valued at $9.96 million to account for 0.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Guggenheim Capital, LLC which holds 0.57 million shares representing 0.71% and valued at over $7.12 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.60% of the shares totaling 0.48 million with a market value of $5.98 million.