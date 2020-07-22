OneSpan Inc. (OSPN): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:OSPN Stock Is Going Next

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) is 70.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.88 and a high of $29.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The OSPN stock was last observed hovering at around $29.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.4% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -33.0% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.26, the stock is 6.93% and 25.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 57.73% off its SMA200. OSPN registered 90.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.22.

The stock witnessed a 17.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.11%, and is 7.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.69% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) has around 744 employees, a market worth around $1.15B and $263.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 80.80 and Fwd P/E is 42.03. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 168.93% and -0.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OneSpan Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $57.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 931.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.20% year-over-year.

OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) Top Institutional Holders

206 institutions hold shares in OneSpan Inc. (OSPN), with 7.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.13% while institutional investors hold 84.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.13M, and float is at 34.06M with Short Float at 4.31%. Institutions hold 68.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.87 million shares valued at $88.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.09% of the OSPN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC with 2.28 million shares valued at $41.33 million to account for 5.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.18 million shares representing 5.40% and valued at over $39.53 million, while Legal & General Group PLC holds 4.99% of the shares totaling 2.01 million with a market value of $36.49 million.

OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HUNT T KENDALL, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HUNT T KENDALL sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $21.51 per share for a total of $1.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.84 million shares.

OneSpan Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that HUNT T KENDALL (Director) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $21.41 per share for $1.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.89 million shares of the OSPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, HUNT T KENDALL (Director) disposed off 43,700 shares at an average price of $21.94 for $0.96 million. The insider now directly holds 967,600 shares of OneSpan Inc. (OSPN).