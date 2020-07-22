Positives for WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) as stock gains in recent trading

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS) is -40.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.84 and a high of $46.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The WSFS stock was last observed hovering at around $26.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.53% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.11% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 7.67% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.70, the stock is 3.24% and 1.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 5.83% at the moment leaves the stock -20.48% off its SMA200. WSFS registered -34.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.74.

The stock witnessed a -4.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.51%, and is -2.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 5.13% over the month.

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) has around 1782 employees, a market worth around $1.38B and $555.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.53 and Fwd P/E is 10.13. Profit margin for the company is 26.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.27% and -39.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.40%).

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WSFS Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.46 with sales reaching $107.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.40% year-over-year.

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) Top Institutional Holders

253 institutions hold shares in WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS), with 699.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.38% while institutional investors hold 89.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.09M, and float is at 49.96M with Short Float at 2.40%. Institutions hold 87.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.88 million shares valued at $121.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.64% of the WSFS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.7 million shares valued at $92.13 million to account for 7.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 3.38 million shares representing 6.68% and valued at over $84.29 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.95% of the shares totaling 3.01 million with a market value of $75.09 million.

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by EDDENS PEGGY H, the company’s EVP. SEC filings show that EDDENS PEGGY H sold 50,667 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 23 at a price of $41.01 per share for a total of $2.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31738.0 shares.

WSFS Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that GREENPLATE PAUL S (EVP) sold a total of 6,072 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $43.52 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5288.0 shares of the WSFS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, WRIGHT RICHARD (EVP) disposed off 784 shares at an average price of $45.24 for $35468.0. The insider now directly holds 52,041 shares of WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS).

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Severn Bancorp Inc. (SVBI) that is -30.25% lower over the past 12 months. Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) is -44.97% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.22% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.6.