Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Repro Med Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) is 51.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.82 and a high of $12.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The KRMD stock was last observed hovering at around $9.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.15% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 17.83% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.86, the stock is 7.16% and 0.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 34.62% off its SMA200. KRMD registered 203.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.52.

The stock witnessed a -3.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.25%, and is 10.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.35% over the week and 7.31% over the month.

Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD) has around 71 employees, a market worth around $418.94M and $24.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 353.21 and Fwd P/E is 76.08. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 249.65% and -23.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Repro Med Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $6.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.70% year-over-year.

Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD) Top Institutional Holders

49 institutions hold shares in Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD), with 6.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.06% while institutional investors hold 67.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.68M, and float is at 38.50M with Short Float at 4.62%. Institutions hold 57.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Horton Capital Management, LLC with over 12.18 million shares valued at $91.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 30.53% of the KRMD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is First Light Asset Management, LLC with 7.24 million shares valued at $54.29 million to account for 18.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.06 million shares representing 2.67% and valued at over $7.98 million, while Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC holds 1.43% of the shares totaling 0.57 million with a market value of $4.29 million.

Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 16 times.

Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) that is trading 3.18% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 50.7% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.01.