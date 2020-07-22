Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) stock Plunged by -0.51% yesterday

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) is -78.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.08 and a high of $72.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The SALT stock was last observed hovering at around $13.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.48% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 18.94% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.78, the stock is -8.92% and -18.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock -63.24% off its SMA200. SALT registered -76.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.66.

The stock witnessed a -28.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.44%, and is 2.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.98% over the week and 6.52% over the month.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $178.25M and $215.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.99. Distance from 52-week low is 5.35% and -80.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$3.64 with sales reaching $26.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 463.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -45.10% in year-over-year returns.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) Top Institutional Holders

129 institutions hold shares in Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT), with 2.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.00% while institutional investors hold 63.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.88M, and float is at 4.04M with Short Float at 8.93%. Institutions hold 39.74% of the Float.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) that is trading -46.90% down over the past 12 months. Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is -44.10% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.3% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.91.