Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) – The 20.11% Upside Potential Remains

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) is -48.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.10 and a high of $15.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The SCM stock was last observed hovering at around $7.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.0% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 10.71% higher than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.59, the stock is -1.61% and -2.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 3.27% at the moment leaves the stock -31.68% off its SMA200. SCM registered -48.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.78.

The stock witnessed a -7.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.69%, and is -8.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.23% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 6.87. Distance from 52-week low is 85.12% and -49.53% from its 52-week high.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $14.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.00% in year-over-year returns.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) Top Institutional Holders

56 institutions hold shares in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM), with 1.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.22% while institutional investors hold 15.92% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 14.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Confluence Investment Management Llc with over 0.39 million shares valued at $2.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.01% of the SCM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Advisors Asset Management, Inc. with 0.27 million shares valued at $1.98 million to account for 1.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership which holds 0.27 million shares representing 1.39% and valued at over $1.97 million, while Virtus ETF Advisers LLC holds 1.10% of the shares totaling 0.21 million with a market value of $1.56 million.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by D’Angelo Dean, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that D’Angelo Dean bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $7.50 per share for a total of $37500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Ladd Robert T. (President and CEO) bought a total of 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $7.01 per share for $91166.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.58 million shares of the SCM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, Arnoult J Tim (Director) acquired 9,000 shares at an average price of $5.77 for $51930.0. The insider now directly holds 40,869 shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM).