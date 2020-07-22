The decline in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) is 31.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.17 and a high of $39.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The FOCS stock was last observed hovering at around $38.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.02% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -28.3% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.49, the stock is 13.95% and 29.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 45.98% off its SMA200. FOCS registered 36.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.67.

The stock witnessed a 29.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 95.72%, and is 11.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 5.55% over the month.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) has around 3400 employees, a market worth around $2.75B and $1.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 176.68 and Fwd P/E is 12.40. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 216.27% and -1.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.61 with sales reaching $300.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.20% in year-over-year returns.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) Top Institutional Holders

179 institutions hold shares in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS), with 11.47k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.02% while institutional investors hold 90.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.44M, and float is at 29.99M with Short Float at 9.70%. Institutions hold 90.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Stone Point Capital Llc with over 21.39 million shares valued at $492.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 44.75% of the FOCS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with 9.52 million shares valued at $219.14 million to account for 19.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 4.45 million shares representing 9.30% and valued at over $102.28 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.63% of the shares totaling 2.69 million with a market value of $61.9 million.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.