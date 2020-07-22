Things appear to be looking up for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) is -15.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.01 and a high of $25.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The COLL stock was last observed hovering at around $17.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.37% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -116.75% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.34, the stock is 0.35% and -10.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.74% at the moment leaves the stock -8.28% off its SMA200. COLL registered 68.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.81.

The stock witnessed a -3.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.55%, and is 6.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 5.18% over the month.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) has around 255 employees, a market worth around $599.22M and $298.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.29. Profit margin for the company is -4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.23% and -32.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.00%).

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $74.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.70% in year-over-year returns.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Top Institutional Holders

210 institutions hold shares in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL), with 686.03k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.00% while institutional investors hold 108.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.10M, and float is at 32.00M with Short Float at 14.64%. Institutions hold 106.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 5.1 million shares valued at $83.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.86% of the COLL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.5 million shares valued at $40.78 million to account for 7.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Eventide Asset Management LLC which holds 2.43 million shares representing 7.07% and valued at over $39.65 million, while Camber Capital Management LP holds 5.82% of the shares totaling 2.0 million with a market value of $32.66 million.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dreyer Scott, the company’s EVP & Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Dreyer Scott sold 1,429 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 13 at a price of $17.01 per share for a total of $24307.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46418.0 shares.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Ciaffoni Joseph (President and CEO) sold a total of 5,861 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $20.48 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the COLL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Ciaffoni Joseph (President and CEO) disposed off 70,676 shares at an average price of $21.53 for $1.52 million. The insider now directly holds 198,659 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL).

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) that is trading 138.77% up over the past 12 months. United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) is 53.13% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.34% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.82.