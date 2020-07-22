This Indicator Is Supporting StoneMor Inc. (STON)

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) is -49.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $1.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The STON stock was last observed hovering at around $0.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 85.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.75, the stock is -1.16% and -0.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 2.32% at the moment leaves the stock -24.00% off its SMA200. STON registered -61.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7986 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8999.

The stock witnessed a -25.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.89%, and is 2.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.85% over the week and 9.40% over the month.

StoneMor Inc. (STON) has around 2630 employees, a market worth around $70.42M and $306.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -38.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.33% and -61.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.60%).

StoneMor Inc. (STON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for StoneMor Inc. (STON) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

StoneMor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $85.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.20% year-over-year.

StoneMor Inc. (STON) Top Institutional Holders

39 institutions hold shares in StoneMor Inc. (STON), with 12.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.89% while institutional investors hold 80.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.40M, and float is at 22.24M with Short Float at 0.13%. Institutions hold 69.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Walnut Private Equity Partners, Llc with over 0.19 million shares valued at $0.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.44% of the STON Shares outstanding.

StoneMor Inc. (STON) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at StoneMor Inc. (STON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mangrove Partners Master Fund, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 171,458 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $0.75 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.33 million shares.

StoneMor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 02 that Mangrove Partners Master Fund, (10% Owner) sold a total of 162,049 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 02 and was made at $0.99 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.5 million shares of the STON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, Mangrove Partners Master Fund, (10% Owner) disposed off 49,708 shares at an average price of $1.08 for $53776.0. The insider now directly holds 9,661,306 shares of StoneMor Inc. (STON).