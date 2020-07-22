What should you know before buying stock in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) is -0.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.01 and a high of $132.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The MRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $128.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.9% off its average median price target of $126.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.25% off the consensus price target high of $152.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -23.03% lower than the price target low of $101.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $124.26, the stock is 5.20% and 13.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -3.04% at the moment leaves the stock 29.09% off its SMA200. MRTX registered 20.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $111.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $95.65.

The stock witnessed a 17.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.37%, and is 13.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.04% over the week and 4.83% over the month.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) has around 111 employees, a market worth around $5.46B and $2.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 88.24% and -6.28% from its 52-week high.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.09 with sales reaching $770k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.40% year-over-year.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) Top Institutional Holders

272 institutions hold shares in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX), with 4.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.32% while institutional investors hold 110.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.89M, and float is at 39.40M with Short Float at 12.67%. Institutions hold 100.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with over 4.11 million shares valued at $316.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.42% of the MRTX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.4 million shares valued at $261.62 million to account for 7.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Perceptive Advisors Llc which holds 3.32 million shares representing 7.61% and valued at over $255.17 million, while Aviva Holdings Ltd. holds 7.19% of the shares totaling 3.14 million with a market value of $241.06 million.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Braslyn Ltd., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Braslyn Ltd. sold 600,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $69.00 per share for a total of $41.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.54 million shares.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that CARTER BRUCE L A (Director) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $106.86 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2000.0 shares of the MRTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, CHEN ISAN (EVP, Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 33,334 shares at an average price of $105.00 for $3.5 million. The insider now directly holds 39,401 shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX).

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) that is trading -46.44% down over the past 12 months. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) is 109.88% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.21% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.16.