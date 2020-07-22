Which institution holds the most shares in Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT)

Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) is -62.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.89 and a high of $5.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The ELVT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 13.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.73, the stock is 2.43% and -8.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 3.59% at the moment leaves the stock -43.61% off its SMA200. ELVT registered -60.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9340 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5554.

The stock witnessed a -16.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.47%, and is -7.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.65% over the week and 11.41% over the month.

Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) has around 695 employees, a market worth around $74.25M and $734.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.39 and Fwd P/E is 12.19. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.38% and -71.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.90%).

Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Elevate Credit Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $152.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 158.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.90% in year-over-year returns.

Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) Top Institutional Holders

109 institutions hold shares in Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT), with 11.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.01% while institutional investors hold 90.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.16M, and float is at 30.49M with Short Float at 1.33%. Institutions hold 65.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Requisite Capital Management, LLC with over 2.27 million shares valued at $2.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.32% of the ELVT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.62 million shares valued at $1.69 million to account for 3.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.5 million shares representing 3.52% and valued at over $1.56 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 3.50% of the shares totaling 1.49 million with a market value of $1.55 million.

Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) Insider Activity

A total of 625 insider transactions have happened at Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 589 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCGF III MANAGEMENT LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SCGF III MANAGEMENT LLC sold 51,954 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 at a price of $1.19 per share for a total of $61929.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21410.0 shares.

Elevate Credit Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 that SCFF MANAGEMENT LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 51,954 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 and was made at $1.19 per share for $61929.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21410.0 shares of the ELVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 20, SCGF III MANAGEMENT LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 81,061 shares at an average price of $1.30 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 21,676 shares of Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT).

Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hexindai Inc. (HX) that is -61.97% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -50.7% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.75.