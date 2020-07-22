Which Institutions Own Shares In Digirad Corporation (DRAD)?

Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) is 18.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.99 and a high of $8.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The DRAD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.63% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 62.63% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.99, the stock is 8.41% and 11.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -2.92% at the moment leaves the stock -6.41% off its SMA200. DRAD registered -43.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7706 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0488.

The stock witnessed a 14.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.95%, and is 15.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.21% over the week and 10.21% over the month.

Digirad Corporation (DRAD) has around 618 employees, a market worth around $14.75M and $119.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.78. Profit margin for the company is -5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.25% and -66.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.90%).

Digirad Corporation (DRAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Digirad Corporation (DRAD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Digirad Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.42 with sales reaching $9.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.70% year-over-year.

Digirad Corporation (DRAD) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in Digirad Corporation (DRAD), with 201.88k shares held by insiders accounting for 9.82% while institutional investors hold 28.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.06M, and float is at 1.92M with Short Float at 13.13%. Institutions hold 25.39% of the Float.

Digirad Corporation (DRAD) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Digirad Corporation (DRAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eberwein Jeffrey E., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Eberwein Jeffrey E. sold 1,514 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $7.91 per share for a total of $11976.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.85 million shares.

Digirad Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 28 that QUAIN MITCHELL I (Director) bought a total of 22,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 28 and was made at $2.24 per share for $49280.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42478.0 shares of the DRAD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 28, Noble David J. (COO; CFO) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $2.24 for $44800.0. The insider now directly holds 51,562 shares of Digirad Corporation (DRAD).