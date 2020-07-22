Who are the Institutional Holders in WPP plc (WPP)?

WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) is -46.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.18 and a high of $70.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The WPP stock was last observed hovering at around $37.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.1% off its average median price target of $41.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.49% off the consensus price target high of $71.12 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -39.21% lower than the price target low of $27.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.77, the stock is 0.83% and 0.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 2.92% at the moment leaves the stock -23.56% off its SMA200. WPP registered -34.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.81.

The stock witnessed a -5.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.78%, and is 2.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.60% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

WPP plc (WPP) has around 106786 employees, a market worth around $9.53B and $16.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.05 and Fwd P/E is 6.21. Distance from 52-week low is 42.64% and -45.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

WPP plc (WPP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WPP plc (WPP) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WPP plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.60% this year.

WPP plc (WPP) Top Institutional Holders

205 institutions hold shares in WPP plc (WPP), with institutional investors hold 4.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 252.94M, and float is at 238.22M with Short Float at 0.18%. Institutions hold 4.44% of the Float.

WPP plc (WPP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) that is -23.46% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.49% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.96.