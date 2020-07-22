Who is the Top Investor In Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT)?

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: NEWT) is -23.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.59 and a high of $23.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The NEWT stock was last observed hovering at around $17.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -4.59% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -11.13% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.78, the stock is -0.29% and 3.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 2.07% at the moment leaves the stock -6.55% off its SMA200. NEWT registered -20.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.40.

The stock witnessed a -3.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.58%, and is -3.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) has around 109 employees, a market worth around $367.56M and $106.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.44 and Fwd P/E is 7.64. Profit margin for the company is 23.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 134.26% and -25.89% from its 52-week high.

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.46 with sales reaching $29.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.60% year-over-year.

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) Top Institutional Holders

83 institutions hold shares in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT), with 1.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.22% while institutional investors hold 20.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.74M, and float is at 19.60M with Short Float at 2.27%. Institutions hold 18.79% of the Float.

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SLOANE BARRY, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that SLOANE BARRY bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $15.28 per share for a total of $15280.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.05 million shares.

Newtek Business Services Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that SALUTE RICHARD J (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $14.35 per share for $7175.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16344.0 shares of the NEWT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, SLOANE BARRY (Chairman & CEO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $13.00 for $13000.0. The insider now directly holds 1,052,094 shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT).

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) that is trading 46.20% up over the past 12 months. RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) is 10.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -73.14% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.47.