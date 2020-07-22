Why AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) is -32.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.31 and a high of $49.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The AZZ stock was last observed hovering at around $31.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94% off its average median price target of $44.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.4% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 21.06% higher than the price target low of $40.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.97, the stock is -0.67% and -0.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 3.03% at the moment leaves the stock -11.64% off its SMA200. AZZ registered -31.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.03.

The stock witnessed a -5.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.87%, and is 8.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.79% over the week and 3.92% over the month.

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) has around 4343 employees, a market worth around $800.26M and $986.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.08 and Fwd P/E is 10.91. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.56% and -35.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AZZ Inc. (AZZ) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AZZ Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $213.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.70% in year-over-year returns.

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Top Institutional Holders

251 institutions hold shares in AZZ Inc. (AZZ), with 408.38k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.56% while institutional investors hold 94.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.16M, and float is at 25.76M with Short Float at 1.80%. Institutions hold 93.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.07 million shares valued at $114.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.53% of the AZZ Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.79 million shares valued at $78.37 million to account for 10.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 1.99 million shares representing 7.59% and valued at over $55.91 million, while Van Berkom & Associates Inc. holds 6.52% of the shares totaling 1.71 million with a market value of $48.04 million.

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Insider Activity

A total of 92 insider transactions have happened at AZZ Inc. (AZZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 67 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lavelle Ken, the company’s President & GM – Electrical. SEC filings show that Lavelle Ken bought 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 15 at a price of $30.83 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10290.0 shares.

AZZ Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 14 that FERGUSON THOMAS E (President and CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 14 and was made at $28.94 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the AZZ stock.

AZZ Inc. (AZZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) that is trading -26.65% down over the past 12 months. Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) is -9.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.68% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.4.