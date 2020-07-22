Why has GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) dropped 0.00% in last trading?

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) is -73.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.51 and a high of $21.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The GLOP stock was last observed hovering at around $4.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.67% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -3.0% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.12, the stock is 1.38% and -9.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -55.57% off its SMA200. GLOP registered -80.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.3386 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.5675.

The stock witnessed a -6.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.75%, and is 1.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.02% over the week and 8.23% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 4.70. Profit margin for the company is -19.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 173.14% and -81.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GasLog Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $79.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -178.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.80% in year-over-year returns.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Top Institutional Holders

76 institutions hold shares in GasLog Partners LP (GLOP), with 13.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.72% while institutional investors hold 53.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.79M, and float is at 37.73M with Short Float at 3.91%. Institutions hold 39.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 2.43 million shares valued at $5.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.21% of the GLOP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 1.27 million shares valued at $2.83 million to account for 2.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 1.21 million shares representing 2.60% and valued at over $2.71 million, while FMR, LLC holds 1.51% of the shares totaling 0.71 million with a market value of $1.57 million.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -24.98% down over the past 12 months. Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is -59.62% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.49% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.