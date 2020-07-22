Why Progenity Inc. (PROG) is the topic of conversation today

Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) is -21.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.63 and a high of $15.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The PROG stock was last observed hovering at around $10.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.24% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.76% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 17.73% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.05, the stock is -8.49% and -9.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -12.05% at the moment leaves the stock -9.89% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.04.

The stock witnessed a 17.73% gain in the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.53% over the week.

Progenity Inc. (PROG) has around 676 employees, a market worth around $468.19M and $113.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 18.61% and -43.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1315.20%).

Progenity Inc. (PROG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Progenity Inc. (PROG) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Progenity Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.76 with sales reaching $26.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -77.20% this year.

Progenity Inc. (PROG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.50M, and float is at 17.32M with Short Float at 2.80%.

Progenity Inc. (PROG) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Progenity Inc. (PROG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.