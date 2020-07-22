Why Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) Are Going Crazy

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE: ASIX) is -43.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.06 and a high of $27.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The ASIX stock was last observed hovering at around $11.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.2% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 38.11% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.76, the stock is 4.63% and -1.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 4.35% at the moment leaves the stock -26.30% off its SMA200. ASIX registered -54.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.29.

The stock witnessed a -3.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.08%, and is 3.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.94% over the week and 5.45% over the month.

AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) has around 1520 employees, a market worth around $306.66M and $1.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.89 and Fwd P/E is 4.72. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.91% and -56.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AdvanSix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $285.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.30% in year-over-year returns.

AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) Top Institutional Holders

385 institutions hold shares in AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX), with 239.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.85% while institutional investors hold 88.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.94M, and float is at 27.18M with Short Float at 1.83%. Institutions hold 87.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.26 million shares valued at $40.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.20% of the ASIX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Firefly Value Partners, LP with 2.02 million shares valued at $19.31 million to account for 7.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.93 million shares representing 6.88% and valued at over $18.39 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 5.92% of the shares totaling 1.66 million with a market value of $15.81 million.

AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Karran Todd D., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Karran Todd D. bought 12,638 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $8.92 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32817.0 shares.

AdvanSix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Marberry Michael (Director) bought a total of 11,915 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $8.91 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the ASIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Blindenbach Willem L. (VP, Integrated Supply Chain) acquired 7,350 shares at an average price of $10.11 for $74309.0. The insider now directly holds 34,621 shares of AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX).