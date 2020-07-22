Will Neenah Inc. (NP) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Neenah Inc. (NYSE: NP) is -31.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.44 and a high of $77.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The NP stock was last observed hovering at around $48.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.41% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.03% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 0.84% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.58, the stock is 3.51% and -0.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 2.93% at the moment leaves the stock -14.14% off its SMA200. NP registered -24.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.93.

The stock witnessed a -4.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.98%, and is 2.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 3.42% over the month.

Neenah Inc. (NP) has around 2324 employees, a market worth around $811.18M and $932.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.62 and Fwd P/E is 17.52. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.27% and -36.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Neenah Inc. (NP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neenah Inc. (NP) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neenah Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $154.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -41.10% in year-over-year returns.

Neenah Inc. (NP) Top Institutional Holders

271 institutions hold shares in Neenah Inc. (NP), with 199.48k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.19% while institutional investors hold 95.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.82M, and float is at 16.59M with Short Float at 1.61%. Institutions hold 93.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.52 million shares valued at $108.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.04% of the NP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wells Fargo & Company with 1.49 million shares valued at $64.07 million to account for 8.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 1.23 million shares representing 7.35% and valued at over $53.26 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 7.12% of the shares totaling 1.2 million with a market value of $51.56 million.

Neenah Inc. (NP) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Neenah Inc. (NP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DeSantis Paul F, the company’s SVP, CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that DeSantis Paul F bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $49.92 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14942.0 shares.

Neenah Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that O’Donnell John P (President and CEO) sold a total of 8,028 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $67.85 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22351.0 shares of the NP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, O’Donnell John P (President and CEO) disposed off 15,229 shares at an average price of $68.01 for $1.04 million. The insider now directly holds 30,379 shares of Neenah Inc. (NP).

Neenah Inc. (NP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include P. H. Glatfelter Company (GLT) that is trading 1.18% up over the past 12 months. Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) is -5.52% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.08% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.94.