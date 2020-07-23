A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Ebix Inc. (EBIX)

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) is -31.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.75 and a high of $46.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The EBIX stock was last observed hovering at around $22.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $54.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.8% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 33.38% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.65, the stock is 5.45% and 1.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.41% at the moment leaves the stock -19.23% off its SMA200. EBIX registered -46.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.07.

The stock witnessed a -1.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.69%, and is 14.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 5.21% over the month.

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) has around 7975 employees, a market worth around $699.36M and $575.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.35 and Fwd P/E is 5.63. Profit margin for the company is 16.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 158.86% and -51.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.00%).

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ebix Inc. (EBIX) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ebix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.38 with sales reaching $110.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.10% in year-over-year returns.

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) Top Institutional Holders

237 institutions hold shares in Ebix Inc. (EBIX), with 7.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.97% while institutional investors hold 99.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.48M, and float is at 23.29M with Short Float at 35.97%. Institutions hold 75.68% of the Float.

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Ebix Inc. (EBIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eckert Neil D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Eckert Neil D sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $23.92 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91987.0 shares.

Ebix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that Eckert Neil D (Director) bought a total of 3,595 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $14.76 per share for $53062.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the EBIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, RAINA ROBIN (Chairman & CEO) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $9.20 for $0.92 million. The insider now directly holds 3,951,828 shares of Ebix Inc. (EBIX).

Ebix Inc. (EBIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -69.62% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.69% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 16.91.