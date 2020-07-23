A peek at FB Financial Corporation (FBK): Who has invested in It?

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is -35.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.38 and a high of $40.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The FBK stock was last observed hovering at around $25.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.43% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -35.51% lower than the price target low of $18.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.07, the stock is 6.10% and 6.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -2.15% at the moment leaves the stock -17.24% off its SMA200. FBK registered -30.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.56.

The stock witnessed a 6.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.28%, and is 11.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.87% over the week and 4.57% over the month.

FB Financial Corporation (FBK) has around 1377 employees, a market worth around $837.52M and $286.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.46 and Fwd P/E is 11.82. Profit margin for the company is 22.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.34% and -37.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.70%).

FB Financial Corporation (FBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FB Financial Corporation (FBK) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FB Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $100.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.90% in year-over-year returns.

FB Financial Corporation (FBK) Top Institutional Holders

157 institutions hold shares in FB Financial Corporation (FBK), with 14.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.19% while institutional investors hold 96.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.26M, and float is at 17.90M with Short Float at 7.22%. Institutions hold 53.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 4.19 million shares valued at $82.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.07% of the FBK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 1.48 million shares valued at $29.09 million to account for 4.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 1.28 million shares representing 3.98% and valued at over $25.2 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.98% of the shares totaling 1.28 million with a market value of $25.17 million.

FB Financial Corporation (FBK) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at FB Financial Corporation (FBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CARPENTER WILLIAM F III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CARPENTER WILLIAM F III bought 4,547 shares of the company’s common stock on May 06 at a price of $22.35 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6815.0 shares.

FB Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that Ayers James W. (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 14,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $21.42 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.58 million shares of the FBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, Ayers James W. (Executive Chairman) acquired 44,750 shares at an average price of $22.32 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 13,563,990 shares of FB Financial Corporation (FBK).