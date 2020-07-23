Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) is 26.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.13 and a high of $51.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The WMS stock was last observed hovering at around $49.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.63% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -21.46% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.80, the stock is 3.06% and 7.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock 23.88% off its SMA200. WMS registered 52.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.52.

The stock witnessed a -0.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.72%, and is 3.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) has around 4950 employees, a market worth around $3.45B and $1.67B in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.35. Profit margin for the company is -12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 125.03% and -3.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.68 with sales reaching $494.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -363.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.60% in year-over-year returns.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Top Institutional Holders

256 institutions hold shares in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS), with 7.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.07% while institutional investors hold 99.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.92M, and float is at 49.54M with Short Float at 3.61%. Institutions hold 88.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Berkshire Partners LLC with over 8.76 million shares valued at $257.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.56% of the WMS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 5.67 million shares valued at $166.81 million to account for 8.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.26 million shares representing 6.11% and valued at over $125.37 million, while Stockbridge Partners LLC holds 5.86% of the shares totaling 4.08 million with a market value of $120.21 million.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Berkshire Partners Holdings LL, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Berkshire Partners Holdings LL bought 48 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $43.71 per share for a total of $2098.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12.56 million shares.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 that Berkshire Partners Holdings LL (10% Owner) bought a total of 2 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 and was made at $43.71 per share for $87.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the WMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 11, JONES ROSS M (Director) acquired 50 shares at an average price of $43.71 for $2186.0. The insider now directly holds 12,562,509 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS).

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) that is trading -34.13% down over the past 12 months. Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) is 18.98% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.14% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.6.