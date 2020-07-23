Analysts suggest InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) could spike 95.36% in a year

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) is -73.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.09 and a high of $25.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The NVIV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $37.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.36% off the consensus price target high of $37.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 95.36% higher than the price target low of $37.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.74, the stock is 12.68% and 10.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -3.33% at the moment leaves the stock -67.14% off its SMA200. NVIV registered -90.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6203 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.3364.

The stock witnessed a 10.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.87%, and is 24.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.49% over the week and 6.98% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 60.37% and -93.26% from its 52-week high.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.90% this year.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV), with 15.17k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 16.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.88M, and float is at 4.58M with Short Float at 4.94%. Institutions hold 16.41% of the Float.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.