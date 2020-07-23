Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) is -2.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.50 and a high of $57.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The APLT stock was last observed hovering at around $26.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.08% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.73% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 41.73% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.64, the stock is -21.28% and -36.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -4.04% at the moment leaves the stock -22.69% off its SMA200. APLT registered 183.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.21.

The stock witnessed a -44.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.24%, and is -5.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.26% over the week and 9.87% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 201.65% and -55.32% from its 52-week high.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.69.The EPS is expected to shrink by -266.10% this year.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Top Institutional Holders

79 institutions hold shares in Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT), with 5.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.33% while institutional investors hold 51.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.84M, and float is at 16.55M with Short Float at 7.24%. Institutions hold 39.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 1.32 million shares valued at $43.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.97% of the APLT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 1.19 million shares valued at $38.82 million to account for 5.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Rock Springs Capital Management, LP which holds 0.85 million shares representing 3.82% and valued at over $27.65 million, while Knoll Capital Management, L.P. holds 2.90% of the shares totaling 0.64 million with a market value of $20.99 million.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shendelman Shoshana, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Shendelman Shoshana sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 09 at a price of $31.10 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.55 million shares.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 08 that Shendelman Shoshana (President and CEO) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 08 and was made at $32.32 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.55 million shares of the APLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 07, Shendelman Shoshana (President and CEO) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $32.17 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 554,285 shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT).