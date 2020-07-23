Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) stock Plunged by -0.33% yesterday

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is -44.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.40 and a high of $6.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The AI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -2.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.06, the stock is 4.81% and 9.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -29.83% off its SMA200. AI registered -53.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9469 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.7419.

The stock witnessed a 8.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.25%, and is 4.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.96% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $112.27M and $3.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.03. Distance from 52-week low is 118.57% and -54.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $3.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 109.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -65.80% in year-over-year returns.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) Top Institutional Holders

117 institutions hold shares in Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI), with 779.39k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.12% while institutional investors hold 47.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.71M, and float is at 35.96M with Short Float at 2.80%. Institutions hold 46.49% of the Float.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Konzmann Richard Ernst, the company’s EVP, CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Konzmann Richard Ernst bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $5.30 per share for a total of $13250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41362.0 shares.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) that is trading -51.42% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.58% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.53.