Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) is 62.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.98 and a high of $7.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The ASTC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $2.79, the stock is -1.04% and -0.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -4.34% at the moment leaves the stock 27.91% off its SMA200. ASTC registered 14.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8009 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4114.

The stock witnessed a 9.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.85%, and is 10.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.28% over the week and 9.35% over the month.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $20.91M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 184.69% and -64.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-280.00%).

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Astrotech Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.30% this year.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in Astrotech Corporation (ASTC), with 2.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.22% while institutional investors hold 15.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.11M, and float is at 5.09M with Short Float at 0.57%. Institutions hold 10.58% of the Float.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 4.89% up over the past 12 months. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is -4.64% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 33.6% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 19130.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.1.