aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) dip is a big Buy opportunity

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) is 23.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.13 and a high of $7.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The LIFE stock was last observed hovering at around $5.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.2% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 44.13% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.47, the stock is 0.91% and 9.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -13.20% at the moment leaves the stock 12.33% off its SMA200. LIFE registered 48.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.1846 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.0176.

The stock witnessed a 21.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.46%, and is 23.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.24% over the week and 8.66% over the month.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) has around 44 employees, a market worth around $42.69M and $8.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 109.86% and -41.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-76.80%).

aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

aTyr Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.73 with sales reaching $400k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2,075.40% year-over-year.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE), with 523.55k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.60% while institutional investors hold 33.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.36M, and float is at 7.02M with Short Float at 0.62%. Institutions hold 31.33% of the Float.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Broadfoot Jill Marie, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Broadfoot Jill Marie bought 1,850 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 19 at a price of $4.22 per share for a total of $7807.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9153.0 shares.

aTyr Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 19 that Shukla Sanjay (President and CEO) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 19 and was made at $4.27 per share for $25620.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7291.0 shares of the LIFE stock.