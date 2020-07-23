Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY) Volatility At 3.00%, Should You Add A Position?

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) is -8.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.82 and a high of $57.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The EPAY stock was last observed hovering at around $49.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.79% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -9.2% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.14, the stock is 0.54% and 0.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 7.43% off its SMA200. EPAY registered 16.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.57.

The stock witnessed a -0.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.43%, and is 4.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 3.90% over the month.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY) has around 1900 employees, a market worth around $2.14B and $439.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 38.08. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.64% and -14.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $109.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.80% in year-over-year returns.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY) Top Institutional Holders

291 institutions hold shares in Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY), with 1.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.45% while institutional investors hold 96.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.92M, and float is at 42.93M with Short Float at 2.69%. Institutions hold 94.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.35 million shares valued at $232.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.45% of the EPAY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.6 million shares valued at $168.69 million to account for 10.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 4.21 million shares representing 9.59% and valued at over $154.4 million, while Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC holds 4.55% of the shares totaling 2.0 million with a market value of $73.28 million.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SAVORY NIGEL K, the company’s Managing Director, Europe. SEC filings show that SAVORY NIGEL K sold 1,428 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 13 at a price of $47.45 per share for a total of $67754.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 13 that Kelly John Francis (GM, Legal Solutions) sold a total of 216 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 13 and was made at $47.45 per share for $10249.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49116.0 shares of the EPAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 13, EBERLE ROBERT A (President & CEO) disposed off 2,344 shares at an average price of $47.45 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 378,167 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY).

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -69.62% down over the past 12 months. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -2.93% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.35% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.86.