Check out this: Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN) is on the verge of a huge rally

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) is -56.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.70 and a high of $21.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The FRAN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.95% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 76.95% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.84, the stock is 6.91% and 25.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 6.61% at the moment leaves the stock -39.11% off its SMA200. FRAN registered 37.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.3111 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.6968.

The stock witnessed a 23.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 92.37%, and is 3.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.81% over the week and 20.53% over the month.

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN) has around 1159 employees, a market worth around $12.89M and $407.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 184.71% and -77.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.60%).

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.90% this year.

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN), with 172.03k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.67% while institutional investors hold 64.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.88M, and float is at 2.75M with Short Float at 31.86%. Institutions hold 60.81% of the Float.

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by REDGRAVE MARTYN R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that REDGRAVE MARTYN R bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $25000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25207.0 shares.

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Bender Patricia A. (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $10.15 per share for $50750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25032.0 shares of the FRAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, EMMETT RICHARD J (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $10.68 for $26700.0. The insider now directly holds 28,874 shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN).