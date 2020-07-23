Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) turns bearish with loss of -0.21 points

Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) is -13.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.26 and a high of $51.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The CVLT stock was last observed hovering at around $38.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.8% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 3.48% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.61, the stock is 1.09% and 0.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -10.27% off its SMA200. CVLT registered -22.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.04.

The stock witnessed a 2.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.06%, and is 2.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) has around 2533 employees, a market worth around $1.79B and $670.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.19. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.15% and -25.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.60%).

Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Commvault Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $152.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -264.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.50% year-over-year.

Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) Top Institutional Holders

334 institutions hold shares in Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT), with 3.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.98% while institutional investors hold 117.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.41M, and float is at 45.39M with Short Float at 4.04%. Institutions hold 108.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.53 million shares valued at $223.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.94% of the CVLT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Starboard Value LP with 4.62 million shares valued at $186.86 million to account for 9.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.07 million shares representing 8.79% and valued at over $164.75 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 7.58% of the shares totaling 3.51 million with a market value of $142.22 million.

Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Whalen James J., the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Whalen James J. sold 1,293 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $35.89 per share for a total of $46406.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15765.0 shares.

Commvault Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Whalen James J. (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 356 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $51.15 per share for $18222.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18145.0 shares of the CVLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, CAROLAN BRIAN (VP Finance and CFO) disposed off 339 shares at an average price of $50.98 for $17304.0. The insider now directly holds 104,208 shares of Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT).

Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading -18.47% down over the past 12 months. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is 50.80% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.17% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.79.