Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) Is Down -76.89% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) is -76.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $18.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The CMLS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 20.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.99, the stock is -2.78% and -15.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.72% at the moment leaves the stock -60.53% off its SMA200. CMLS registered -75.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.9489 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.6850.

The stock witnessed a -23.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.69%, and is -1.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.48% over the week and 10.97% over the month.

Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) has around 3139 employees, a market worth around $84.45M and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.54 and Fwd P/E is 7.16. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.00% and -78.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cumulus Media Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.01 with sales reaching $165.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -40.20% in year-over-year returns.

Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) Top Institutional Holders

129 institutions hold shares in Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS), with 2.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.67% while institutional investors hold 116.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.23M, and float is at 16.09M with Short Float at 5.39%. Institutions hold 100.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Eaton Vance Management with over 2.53 million shares valued at $13.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.85% of the CMLS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Brigade Capital Management, LLC with 1.95 million shares valued at $10.54 million to account for 12.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Silver Point Capital, L.P. which holds 1.79 million shares representing 11.23% and valued at over $9.71 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.23% of the shares totaling 0.83 million with a market value of $4.52 million.

Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 13 times.