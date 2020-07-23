Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Analysis & Forecast for July 2020

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) is -62.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.07 and a high of $39.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The CUTR stock was last observed hovering at around $13.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.92% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -20.73% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.28, the stock is 8.49% and 2.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.70% at the moment leaves the stock -42.80% off its SMA200. CUTR registered -44.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.20.

The stock witnessed a 0.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.93%, and is 14.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.51% over the week and 5.87% over the month.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) has around 447 employees, a market worth around $236.56M and $177.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.42% and -66.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.80%).

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cutera Inc. (CUTR) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cutera Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.63 with sales reaching $20.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -28.60% year-over-year.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Top Institutional Holders

197 institutions hold shares in Cutera Inc. (CUTR), with 609.81k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.49% while institutional investors hold 85.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.46M, and float is at 16.97M with Short Float at 4.48%. Institutions hold 82.30% of the Float.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Cutera Inc. (CUTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PLANTS J DANIEL, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PLANTS J DANIEL bought 95,238 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 at a price of $10.50 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

Cutera Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 that Barrett Gregory A (Director) bought a total of 19,047 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 and was made at $10.50 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66624.0 shares of the CUTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Mowry David H (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 5,200 shares at an average price of $19.22 for $99944.0. The insider now directly holds 86,130 shares of Cutera Inc. (CUTR).

Cutera Inc. (CUTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) that is trading -46.93% down over the past 12 months. Misonix Inc. (MSON) is -39.08% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.34% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.34.