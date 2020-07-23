Dissecting Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) is 49.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.58 and a high of $26.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The REPL stock was last observed hovering at around $21.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.11% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.0% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 18.4% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.40, the stock is -10.64% and -4.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -5.16% at the moment leaves the stock 26.08% off its SMA200. REPL registered 74.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.95.

The stock witnessed a -0.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 92.23%, and is -5.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.05% over the week and 7.90% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 137.76% and -22.20% from its 52-week high.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Replimune Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.46.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.60% this year.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Top Institutional Holders

96 institutions hold shares in Replimune Group Inc. (REPL), with 5.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.51% while institutional investors hold 105.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.82M, and float is at 34.63M with Short Float at 1.61%. Institutions hold 88.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. with over 5.32 million shares valued at $53.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.47% of the REPL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Redmile Group, LLC with 2.98 million shares valued at $29.72 million to account for 8.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC which holds 2.84 million shares representing 7.72% and valued at over $28.3 million, while BVF Inc. holds 5.37% of the shares totaling 1.98 million with a market value of $19.69 million.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Coffin Robert, the company’s President & Chief R&D Officer. SEC filings show that Coffin Robert sold 169,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 09 at a price of $22.13 per share for a total of $3.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.02 million shares.

Replimune Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that Coffin Robert (Pres & Chief Res & Dev Officer) sold a total of 24,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $17.04 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.19 million shares of the REPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, Coffin Robert (Pres & Chief Res & Dev Officer) disposed off 48,500 shares at an average price of $17.04 for $0.83 million. The insider now directly holds 2,218,118 shares of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL).