Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO) is 11.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $177.65 and a high of $436.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The FICO stock was last observed hovering at around $416.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.19% off its average median price target of $460.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.14% off the consensus price target high of $475.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -7.4% lower than the price target low of $393.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $422.10, the stock is 2.12% and 4.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.24% at the moment leaves the stock 16.86% off its SMA200. FICO registered 21.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $415.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $371.13.

The stock witnessed a -1.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.99%, and is 2.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) has around 4029 employees, a market worth around $11.72B and $1.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.97 and Fwd P/E is 45.99. Profit margin for the company is 18.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 137.60% and -3.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.60%).

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fair Isaac Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.15 with sales reaching $301.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.30% year-over-year.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Top Institutional Holders

541 institutions hold shares in Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), with 629.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.17% while institutional investors hold 89.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.19M, and float is at 28.37M with Short Float at 2.70%. Institutions hold 87.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.94 million shares valued at $1.21 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.59% of the FICO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.86 million shares valued at $879.87 million to account for 9.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 1.19 million shares representing 4.09% and valued at over $364.64 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 3.44% of the shares totaling 1.0 million with a market value of $307.23 million.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Insider Activity

A total of 114 insider transactions have happened at Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 84 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DEAL RICHARD, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that DEAL RICHARD sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $424.70 per share for a total of $4.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58670.0 shares.

Fair Isaac Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that KIRSNER JAMES (Director) sold a total of 11,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $410.38 per share for $4.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FICO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Rey David A (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $421.43 for $4.21 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO).

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is trading -15.81% down over the past 12 months. ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) is -18.10% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.18% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.98.