Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:HAPP Stock Is Going Next

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) is -36.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.44 and a high of $6.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The HAPP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.95% off the consensus price target high of $10.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 72.95% higher than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.84, the stock is 1.34% and 1.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.05% at the moment leaves the stock -23.94% off its SMA200. HAPP registered a loss of -35.79% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8074 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.4077.

The stock witnessed a -0.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.42%, and is 9.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.22% over the week and 4.95% over the month.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) has around 179 employees, a market worth around $72.58M and $63.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.47. Distance from 52-week low is 16.39% and -53.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.10%).

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.40% this year.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP), with 14.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 63.09% while institutional investors hold 0.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.29M, and float is at 9.23M with Short Float at 0.29%. Institutions hold 0.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 43196.0 shares valued at $0.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.17% of the HAPP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Millennium Management LLC with 10981.0 shares valued at $34590.0 to account for 0.04% of the shares outstanding.