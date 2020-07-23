Here are the top Institutional holders of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) shares

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) is -19.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.88 and a high of $71.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The DCPH stock was last observed hovering at around $49.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.44% off the consensus price target high of $91.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 9.73% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.65, the stock is -11.51% and -12.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -5.50% off its SMA200. DCPH registered 129.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.41.

The stock witnessed a -20.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.54%, and is -4.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.15% over the week and 5.73% over the month.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) has around 255 employees, a market worth around $2.86B and $25.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 149.75% and -30.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.70%).

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.37 with sales reaching $910k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -50.60% year-over-year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) Top Institutional Holders

237 institutions hold shares in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH), with 16.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.22% while institutional investors hold 96.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.57M, and float is at 39.00M with Short Float at 11.30%. Institutions hold 67.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Redmile Group, LLC with over 5.12 million shares valued at $210.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.16% of the DCPH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Franklin Resources, Inc with 3.24 million shares valued at $133.28 million to account for 5.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.51 million shares representing 4.50% and valued at over $103.54 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.81% of the shares totaling 2.13 million with a market value of $87.57 million.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bristol James Arthur, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bristol James Arthur sold 23,541 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 09 at a price of $54.99 per share for a total of $1.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 06 that Taylor Michael Douglas (Director) sold a total of 27,544 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 06 and was made at $55.22 per share for $1.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the DCPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 02, Taylor Michael Douglas (Director) disposed off 48,245 shares at an average price of $56.69 for $2.73 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH).

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) that is trading 19.68% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.64% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.27.