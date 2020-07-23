Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE: PSV)

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE: PSV) is -3.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $3.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The PSV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 84.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.94, the stock is 14.83% and 31.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -4.08% at the moment leaves the stock 8.30% off its SMA200. PSV registered -65.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7974 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7665.

The stock witnessed a 30.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.48%, and is -16.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.64% over the week and 28.43% over the month.

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $31.98M and $41.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -45.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 203.23% and -69.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.10%).

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $11.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 97.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 126.80% year-over-year.

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV) Top Institutional Holders

37 institutions hold shares in Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV), with 22.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 73.19% while institutional investors hold 60.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.42M, and float is at 8.40M with Short Float at 0.66%. Institutions hold 16.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12654.0 shares valued at $8098.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.04% of the PSV Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 11108.0 shares valued at $7109.0 to account for 0.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wealthtrust Axiom, LLC which holds 10791.0 shares representing 0.03% and valued at over $6906.0, while Advisor Group, Inc. holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 2864.0 with a market value of $1832.0.

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.