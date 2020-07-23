Here is a breakdown of the Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) stock performance

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) is 43.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $4.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The LEJU stock was last observed hovering at around $2.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $3.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.78% off the consensus price target high of $3.60 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 22.78% higher than the price target low of $3.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.78, the stock is 20.11% and 43.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -3.81% at the moment leaves the stock 48.54% off its SMA200. LEJU registered 125.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 30.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1234 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8886.

The stock witnessed a 39.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.20%, and is 11.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.98% over the week and 11.62% over the month.

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) has around 2312 employees, a market worth around $444.05M and $692.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.00 and Fwd P/E is 11.12. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 169.90% and -42.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Leju Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $97.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 185.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.80% in year-over-year returns.

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU), with 2.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.68% while institutional investors hold 1.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 135.79M, and float is at 133.66M with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 1.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.3 million shares valued at $2.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.95% of the LEJU Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Acadian Asset Management with 0.29 million shares valued at $0.53 million to account for 0.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. which holds 52144.0 shares representing 0.04% and valued at over $96466.0, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 10086.0 with a market value of $18659.0.

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) that is trading 36.87% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.08% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 45760.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.38.